NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly staying loyal to Oilers teammates amid noise on potential departure

Connor McDavid remains skeptical about signing a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. While the upcoming NHL season could go a long way in making the captain’s decision easier, a report suggests McDavid may already know. Perhaps the answer lies deep within, but it will come out eventually.

McDavid has said time and again his desire is to win in Edmonton. For fans in the Gateway to the North, those comments drive them crazy. Many can’t understand what’s holding back his extension if he indeed wants to be an Oiler. However, sooner or later an announcement will be made.

The Oilers hope it happens soon—preferably before the NHL season gets underway in October. The odds of that, however, look slim right now. With each passing day, they shrink even further. Still, according to an insider, McDavid’s loyalty could be the key factor in the decision.

“The thing that you notice about McDavid, is that he likes this current group. He’s loyal to them,” Elliotte Friedman said in dialogue with The FAN Hockey Show. “I just don’t see him leaving those guys while the [championship] window is still open. We heard McDavid talk about being great this year.”

Connor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena on June 18, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

How much, though?

Consecutive defeats in the Stanley Cup Final could suggest Edmonton is knocking at the door of a championship. However, nothing is guaranteed in the NHL. With each new season, everything can change.

Moreover, formulas don’t last forever. What carried the Oilers to the final stage of the postseason two years in a row could quickly become obsolete. After all, McDavid can pull off almost any play imaginable on the ice, but he cannot stop the hands of time.

“Some of [the Oilers’ players] are older and Father Time is undefeated,” Friedman concluded. “Eventually it will come for those guys, too. But as long as [McDavid] thinks they are good enough… This is one of the reasons I believe he stays short-term. I just don’t see him leaving that group he’s very loyal to.”

If that happens…

If McDavid indeed re-signs for short-term, then the Oilers will be getting another shot at convincing their captain. Obviously, winning the Stanley Cup is the best way to get that point across. It’s much easier said than done, and Edmonton knows that best as its last championship was over 35 years ago.

Fortunately for the Oilers, it’s not the only way to convincing McDavid. Building a solid young core could also come in handy. Whether planning for the future while exploiting the Stanley Cup window simultaneously is possible—that’s another question entirely.