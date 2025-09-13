NHL News: Veteran Corey Perry reportedly suffers pre-camp injury, leaving the Kings facing uncertainty

Corey Perry, a veteran forward for the Los Angeles Kings, faced a setback during a pre-camp skate on Friday, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming NHL season. The 40-year-old, a respected veteran, was taken off the ice in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury along the boards at the Kings’ El Segundo practice facility.

Perry, one of the last active players from the 2003 NHL Draft, is entering a crucial phase of his career. After a strong season with the Edmonton Oilers last year—posting 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 games—he signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Los Angeles on July 1.

The full extent of the injury remains unclear, with Perry undergoing further evaluation. As training camp approaches, uncertainty hangs over the veteran forward’s readiness, and the Kings’ staff must adjust plans accordingly.

How will Perry’s injury impact the Kings’ preseason plans?

Reports from Sportsnet and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicate it’s uncertain whether the team will release an official update before camp begins. “Corey Perry was injured during a skate today. He’s undergoing further evaluation, and not sure if there will be an official update before camp begins.” Friedman reported.

Given his role as a veteran leader, any prolonged absence could ripple through the locker room. The Kings have yet to comment on potential adjustments, but early practices will likely be closely monitored to gauge the team’s depth in Perry’s absence.

As the Kings gear up for the 2025-26 season, the focus will be on Perry’s recovery and readiness for opening night. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if the veteran forward can return to the ice fully prepared to contribute to the team’s playoff ambitions.

