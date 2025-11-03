NHL News: Blackhawks reportedly headed for obstacle on Connor Bedard’s contract extension

If it were up to the Chicago Blackhawks, they would hand Connor Bedard a lifetime contract in the NHL. However, the wiser option is to let the youngster showcase how great he can be before deciding how much he will make on his next deal.

Twelve games into the 2025-26 NHL season, Bedard is separating himself from the pack atop the Blackhawks’ stat sheets. Riding a four-game point streak, the former first overall pick is proving he can indeed be the franchise savior in the Windy City.

Now, reports suggest — though, separately — Bedard’s camp and the Blackhawks are already considering what an extension might look like. On that note, the two could be in for a surprise on the expected term each side has in mind.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion [Bedard will] sign for eight years. I’m sure the Blackhawks will want that, but his side might want a five-year deal,” as reported by insider Chris Johnston on the Chris Johnston Show.

Jeff Blashill of the Chicago Blackhawks

Waiting game

Eligible to sign a new contract since July 1, Bedard and the Blackhawks opted to play the waiting game. For Bedard, it provided the chance to have a career year and leave Chicago with no choice but to hand him an even bigger deal. For the Hawks, waiting essentially meant paying more for their young star, but it also allowed them to offer a contract more accurately reflecting his production and potential.

Had Chicago signed Bedard during the summer, the risk of the deal turning into an overpayment—or a bargain—would have been much higher. Now, the stakes are lower. Moreover, with Bedard set to become a restricted free agent (RFA), the Blackhawks have little to worry about in terms of him leaving for another team this offseason.

Stability can go a long way

Though just games into the NHL season, Bedard is on pace to set career-highs in almost every category. With a 14-point production in October, the North Vancouver-native recorded his biggest point total in the opening month of the campaign.

For fans in Chicago, it serves as a beacon of hope for what’s to come for Bedard in the NHL. Perhaps all he needed to regain his confidence was some stability behind the bench. With Jeff Blashill now guiding the squad, the Blackhawks have a steady voice to mentor the third-youngest roster in the league. Blashill is the third coach Bedard has had in his three-year career, and for his sake—and Chicago’s—the hope in Chi-Town is that he sticks around for the long haul.

For now, the Blackhawks have nothing but praise for their new bench boss. But winter is coming to the City of Big Shoulders, and this young team’s true character is about to be tested.

