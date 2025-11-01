It’s been a dazzling start to the season for Connor Bedard, who continues to elevate expectations in Chicago. The 20-year-old center has not only lit up the scoresheet but has also reignited conversations about his long-term future with the Blackhawks. Yet, as his play soars, contract talks between both sides have quietly taken a back seat.

Bedard’s rise has been both steady and historic, six goals and eight assists in 11 games, capped by a hat trick that cemented his place among the youngest players in franchise history to reach the 50-goal mark before turning 21. While his performance has sparked early Olympic chatter, negotiations surrounding his next deal remain paused, creating a rare calm around a generational talent.

According to insider Pierre LeBrun, Chicago initiated contact with Bedard’s camp earlier this year, but discussions never gained real traction. Instead, both sides have agreed to hold off — a decision that speaks volumes about Bedard’s confidence and leverage heading into the next phase of his career.

Why are Bedard and the Blackhawks waiting?

“They spoke conceptually, which normally means there would have been some numbers thrown around,” LeBrun wrote in The Athletic. “But it doesn’t sound like it got too far… It’s a fluid delay.”

The report suggests there is no urgency from either side. Bedard, still on his entry-level $2.85 million contract, appears focused on development rather than negotiation, while Chicago remains patient, knowing each passing game likely increases his market value.

Bedard’s next deal shift the market?

Future contract projections already hint at tension points. LeBrun noted Chicago might favor a maximum eight-year term, while Bedard’s camp could push for a five-year deal, allowing another major payday sooner. “For five years, I could see something in the $10 million average-annual-value range,” LeBrun added. “For seven or eight years, you’re looking more at the $12 million-plus range.”

As the Blackhawks prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, their young phenom remains focused on the ice. The negotiations can wait — for now, Bedard seems intent on building a legacy before he names his price.

