NHL News: Brad Marchand key teammate issues heartfelt statement to Joe Sacco after Bruins' call up

The Boston Bruins finally snapped their losing streak, which had dropped them into a wildcard spot in the NHL standings. After six consecutive losses, the Bruins, led by captain Brad Marchand, defeated the Florida Panthers to end their skid. However, the team is far from complacent, as interim coach Joe Sacco has made a pivotal decision: calling up a top prospect from their AHL affiliate to the starting lineup.

Although securing a win was vital for the Bruins to end their burden, Sacco and the players are well aware they got away with a wild game that could’ve easily ended in defeat. However, a win is a win, and the Bruins would gladly do it all over again if it ends with the two points in their back pocket.

Regardless, some changes and tweaks are needed on the lineup. And Sacco believes that, as he has called up second-year sensation Matthew Poitras from the AHL affilitate Providence Bruins.

After making his return to the lineup and his first practice with the first team since being slid down on November, Poitras made a very powerful statement, making something clear to Sacco, Marchand, and the rest of his teammates.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait during the 2018 NHL All-Star at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

“I just feel better overall being on the ice. I kind of just found the love for the game again,” Poitras confessed about his time with the Providence Bruins, via @NHLBruins on X. “Just got on the ice a lot more, more practices, more reps, just got that confidence back…just go out there, have fun, work hard, and let the rest of the stuff take care of itself…I thought it was very beneficial to me.”

Poitras’ numbers

Since being drafted by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL entry Draft with the 54th overall selection, Poitras has been a very exciting prospect in Boston’s pool. He made his professional debut on the Bruins 2023-24 season opener, and he registered his first point in that game, as well.

Poitras has played 47 games with the Bruins, recording 6 goals and 13 assists for 19 points and 0 plus/minus. Prior to being sent to the AHL, Poitras appeared in 14 games this season and scored once, while tallying three assists.

Marchand makes honest comment on win over Florida

While Marchand expressed joy over the hard-fought win against the Panthers, the Bruins captain also acknowledged the issues that still need to be addressed. After the game, Marchand delivered a candid message, seemingly directed at interim coach Joe Sacco.

“It’s a one-off. You don’t ever want to look at that and say that ‘We’re back’ type deal,” Brad Marchand admitted, via The Boston Herald. “We faced some adversity in that game that we got through. But it doesn’t mean that everything’s going to be right moving forward. It’s always about building. It’s great to get back in the win column. But there are still areas to improve.”