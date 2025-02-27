NHL News: Blues’ Brayden Schenn joins brother Luke, delivers message after reaching 1,000-game milestone

In a season already etched in the record books, brothers Brayden and Luke Schenn have achieved an unprecedented milestone: both reaching 1,000 NHL games in the same year. This remarkable feat was completed when Brayden played his 1,000th game with the St. Louis Blues against the Washington Capitals. Their achievement is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and talent that have defined their careers.

Since their childhood in Saskatoon, where the ice was their playground, the Schenn brothers dreamed of making it to the NHL. That dream became a reality, and now, years later, they are writing their own chapter in hockey history. They are the eighth set of brothers to each reach that milestone, but the first to do so in the same season—a fact that underscores the uniqueness of their accomplishment.

Beyond the numbers and records, this season reflects the unbreakable bond between Brayden and Luke. They have supported each other through every step of their journeys, sharing the highs and lows of life in the NHL. “I’ve always said you don’t get there without the help of tons of people,” Brayden said, according to TSN.ca.

He added: “Family being one, and coaches, players, teammates, and people in the organization. Obviously, you have to embrace the day-to-day grind of the ups and downs and just how hard this league is. But, yeah, it’s pretty special that we have best buddies who push each other every day and get to do it in the same year.”

Luke Schenn #2 of the Nashville Predators in the third period at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The uncertainty of the future in the NHL

As Brayden celebrated his 1,000th game, trade rumors swirled in the background, a reminder of the unpredictable nature of professional sports. “The times I’ve gotten traded, I didn’t expect to get traded, so you really never know,” Schenn said, adding that he has loved his time with St. Louis. “It’s a business, and that just comes with the flow of where we’re positioned—five points out of the playoffs. But it’s the trade deadline, so some people make rumors. … You just take it a day at a time and focus on your game and play.” Schenn added.

The Schenn brothers: A legacy that transcends the ice

As the season progresses, the Schenn brothers continue to leave their mark on the NHL. Their story is an inspiration to young hockey players everywhere, proving that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. And while the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the Schenns’ legacy will endure long after they hang up their skates.