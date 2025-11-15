Why is Jack Hughes not playing today, Nov. 15, for the Devils vs Capitals?

The New Jersey Devils head into their matchup against the Washington Capitals with questions swirling around their top forward. Jack Hughes has been a key contributor this NHL season, and fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the team will adapt in his absence.

The Devils have had to navigate several roster adjustments already this season. Injuries and lineup changes have tested the depth of the squad, and every game now carries added weight.

As the team prepares for the road game in Washington, the focus remains on overall performance and execution. With the Capitals struggling to find consistency this season, the Devils’ approach and adjustments could determine the outcome of the contest.

Why is Jack Hughes not playing?

Jack Hughes is out of the lineup after sustaining a non‑hockey-related hand injury, reportedly from cutting his hand with a knife at a team dinner, according to @puckempire on X.

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck. Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images

The 24-year-old center, who leads the Devils with 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games this season, is being evaluated, and the team will provide updates when available.

Devils roster adjustments

In response to Hughes’ absence, the Devils placed Connor Brown on Injured Reserve and recalled Shane Lachance from Utica. The team is adjusting on the fly after a series of injuries in recent games, including losses of Cody Glass and Zack MacEwen, highlighting the importance of roster depth for the remainder of the road trip.

