NHL News: Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals announce new staff member after punishing coach with leave

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals know the bar has been set high for them in the NHL. Coming off a Presidents’ Trophy conquest in the 2024-25 campaign, the organization in D.C. is now eyeing bigger fish in the league. On that note, the Caps are now welcoming a new assistant coach.

Spencer Carbery’s coaching staff underwent changes in the midst of a pivotal NHL season. Coming into the campaign, the Capitals raised eyebrows by suspending assistant coach Mitch Love for an undisclosed reason.

In October, Washington officially fired Love, leaving his position vacant. Love had been with the team since the 2023-24 campaign. Now, the organization has hired a replacement, bringing back a former draft selection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Washington Capitals have named Patrick Wellar an assistant coach, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today,” as reported by the organization on their latest official statement.

Head coach Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals speaks with the media.

Advertisement

Wellar’s new role with Ovechkin’s Capitals

Wellar was drafted by the Capitals with a third-round pick in 2002—two years prior to Ovechkin’s entrance to the league as a first overall selection. However, Wellar never made his debut in the NHL. Instead, he played in the WHL, ECHL, and AHL. The Saskatchewan-native retired in 2016.

Advertisement

see also NHL points record: The teams and stars who redefined a regular season

Now, he is joining the Capitals after spending the past seven seasons in the coaching staff on the Hershey Bears (AHL). As he joins the Capitals, Wellar will oversee the defenseman in Washington, so he won’t be mentoring Ovechkin and the forwards directly.

Advertisement

How many assistant coaches are there on NHL teams?

For as many regulations as there around the league, the NHL doesn’t have a limit on how many assistant coaches a team can employ. It all comes down to each head coach and its preferences.

The Colorado Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022, while boasting the league’s smallest coaching staff (head coach, two assistant coaches, one goaltending coach, a video, and skills coach). Thus, less can truly be more. When it comes to Carbery and Washington, the Capitals have the following coaching staff:

Advertisement

Advertisement