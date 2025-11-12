Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals announce new staff member after punishing coach with leave

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are welcoming a familiar face to the organization after punishing assistant coach with leave in the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Alex Ovechkin at Capital One Arena on October 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesAlex Ovechkin at Capital One Arena on October 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals know the bar has been set high for them in the NHL. Coming off a Presidents’ Trophy conquest in the 2024-25 campaign, the organization in D.C. is now eyeing bigger fish in the league. On that note, the Caps are now welcoming a new assistant coach.

Spencer Carbery’s coaching staff underwent changes in the midst of a pivotal NHL season. Coming into the campaign, the Capitals raised eyebrows by suspending assistant coach Mitch Love for an undisclosed reason.

In October, Washington officially fired Love, leaving his position vacant. Love had been with the team since the 2023-24 campaign. Now, the organization has hired a replacement, bringing back a former draft selection.

Advertisement

The Washington Capitals have named Patrick Wellar an assistant coach, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today,” as reported by the organization on their latest official statement.

Spencer Carbery in 2024

Head coach Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals speaks with the media.

Advertisement

Wellar’s new role with Ovechkin’s Capitals

Wellar was drafted by the Capitals with a third-round pick in 2002—two years prior to Ovechkin’s entrance to the league as a first overall selection. However, Wellar never made his debut in the NHL. Instead, he played in the WHL, ECHL, and AHL. The Saskatchewan-native retired in 2016.

NHL points record: The teams and stars who redefined a regular season

see also

NHL points record: The teams and stars who redefined a regular season

Now, he is joining the Capitals after spending the past seven seasons in the coaching staff on the Hershey Bears (AHL). As he joins the Capitals, Wellar will oversee the defenseman in Washington, so he won’t be mentoring Ovechkin and the forwards directly.

Advertisement

How many assistant coaches are there on NHL teams?

For as many regulations as there around the league, the NHL doesn’t have a limit on how many assistant coaches a team can employ. It all comes down to each head coach and its preferences.

The Colorado Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022, while boasting the league’s smallest coaching staff (head coach, two assistant coaches, one goaltending coach, a video, and skills coach). Thus, less can truly be more. When it comes to Carbery and Washington, the Capitals have the following coaching staff:

Advertisement
  • Spencer Carbery (head coach)
  • Scott Allen (assistant coach)
  • Kirk Muller (assistant coach)
  • Kenny McCudden (assistant coach and skills coach)
  • Scott Murray (goaltending coach)
  • Brett Leonhardt (ssistant coach and video coach)
  • Emily Engel-Natzke (video coach)
  • Patrick Wellar (assistant coach)
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
NHL points record: The teams and stars who redefined a regular season
NHL

NHL points record: The teams and stars who redefined a regular season

Capitals owner sends message to NHL legend Ovechkin following 900-goal milestone
NHL

Capitals owner sends message to NHL legend Ovechkin following 900-goal milestone

Ovechkin reaches 900 career goals, setting unprecedented NHL record with Capitals
NHL

Ovechkin reaches 900 career goals, setting unprecedented NHL record with Capitals

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends subtle warning to Broncos, rest of the NFL
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends subtle warning to Broncos, rest of the NFL

Better Collective Logo