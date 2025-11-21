Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin makes NHL history with hat trick vs Canadiens and joins elite club

Alex Ovechkin has made a career out of defying expectations, and on Thursday night, he added another remarkable chapter to his historic résumé. Even at 40 years old, the Washington Capitals icon continues to score at a pace that places him besides himself among the greatest offensive forces the NHL has ever seen.

Against the Montreal Canadiens, Ovechkin delivered a vintage performance, completing a hat trick with the kind of poise, precision, and instinct that have defined two decades of dominance. Age may have slowed his ice time, but it hasn’t touched his scoring touch.

With the feat, Ovechkin became the oldest player ever to record a hat trick against the Canadiens, a milestone that underscores both his longevity and sustained impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Ovechkin sparked Washington’s momentum

The performance also extended his current hot streak. Entering Thursday, Ovechkin had scored a goal in three straight games; his hat trick against Montreal stretched that run to four, fueling a Capitals team that has now won three consecutive contests.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Efficiency defined his night. Ovechkin recorded only three shots on goal — and every single one found the back of the net. For a player whose prime featured high-volume shooting nights, this precision reflects a late-career evolution rooted in experience and positioning.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mike Sullivan gives candid assessment of NY Rangers’ struggles after loss vs Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche

Ovechkin’s production

Through 21 games this season, Ovechkin has totaled 10 goals and 10 assists, maintaining a near point-per-game pace that keeps his legendary numbers climbing. With Thursday’s performance, he now stands at 907 career goals, further extending the NHL’s all-time record.

Advertisement

He has also accumulated 736 assists for 1,643 points across 1,512 games, reinforcing the consistency and durability that have defined his career. Few players in the league’s history have sustained elite scoring output for as long as Ovechkin has.

What lies ahead for the Capitals’ captain

If his recent stretch is any indication, Ovechkin remains a driving force behind Washington’s push up the standings. As long as he stays healthy and continues producing at this pace, the story of Ovechkin’s historic career is far from finished — and NHL history will continue to shift each time he steps on the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement