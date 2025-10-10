NHL News: Mike Sullivan shares ‘humbling’ message after first win as NY Rangers coach

Mike Sullivan walked off the ice Thursday night with more than a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It was a personal milestone, his first victory as head coach of the New York Rangers, and a reminder that even in a long, accomplished career, every first matters. Sullivan, who captured two Stanley Cups during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, experienced the significance of this moment fully, especially after a tough 3-0 season-opening loss to Pittsburgh.

The victory came at a pivotal moment for Sullivan, who arrived in New York shortly after being let go by Pittsburgh. With Peter Laviolette fired, the Rangers looked to Sullivan to bring structure and discipline to a team that had struggled on and off the ice last season. The sense of a fresh start was tangible, both for the coach and the squad.

The postgame presentation of the puck by newly appointed captain J.T. Miller brought a smile and a laugh from Sullivan, who reflected on the moment as “humbling.” The 480th win of his career was more than a number—it was a step toward establishing his leadership and vision with a team hungry for results.

How did Sullivan describe his first win with the Rangers?

“It’s humbling,” said Sullivan, who is the only U.S.-born coach to have won at least two Cups. “I’ve said this on a number of occasions since I got the job that it’s an incredible honor to be the head coach of the New York Rangers, a franchise that has such history to it. It’s just a privilege that I don’t take for granted.”

Sullivan laughed recalling Miller presenting the puck: “[Miller] made a joke about how long our video meetings are. But they’ll continue to be long until we get on the same page.” The lighthearted moment highlighted the bond forming between coach and players in the early stages of the season.

What impressed Sullivan most about his team?

The 4-0 result wasn’t just about the scoreline. Sullivan was impressed by his team’s response following a lackluster performance against Pittsburgh. He highlighted the fast start against Buffalo, including Alex Lafreniere’s first-period goal and Igor Shesterkin’s 37-save effort.

“I’m excited about the group of players that we have here. I think there’s a certain enthusiasm around the team right now since Day 1 of training camp,” Sullivan said. “It’s tangible, we can feel it. And I think we’re building a relationship with the players right now that will be meaningful moving forward.”

The win sets the tone for the Rangers’ upcoming schedule, with Sullivan tasked to maintain consistency, refine team chemistry, and ensure the squad builds momentum after the early-season loss.