NHL News: Brad Marchand’s key teammate issues stern message to Panthers amid concerning slump

Even when everything seems to go against Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers, the Cats are reluctant to make excuses. Instead, the team is searching for any beacon of hope to turn the tables on their NHL season. On that note, Evan Rodrigues sent his teammates a clear reminder.

Something has got to change for the Panthers. Simply put, their current formula isn’t cutting it right now. Languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, there is no time to waste for Florida. Waiting around for Matthew Tkachuk’s return is no longer an option, the Cats must take action into their own hands.

Following a deflating 7-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Panthers were swept in the season series by Anaheim for the first time since the 2018-19 NHL season. Surely, that should be the cue for Marchand and company to respond. Rodrigues is hoping to set off a chain reaction with his straightforward message to the squad.

“Just simplify and get back to our game,” Evan Rodrigues said about his message to the team, via reporter Rob Darragh on X. “Start treating it like it’s a playoff game, playoff style feel and just kind of simplify everything.”

Evan Rodrigues #17 of the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025

Going West

For an NHL organization located in the southernmost point of the continent, travelling all the way to the Golden State is never an easy transition. The Panthers’ disappointing performance against the Ducks showcased just that. Florida was caught flat-footed in Anaheim, and it cost the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

As they continue their trip across the West Coast with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings, the Panthers must get back on track. Away games have been a pending task for Florida all season long. Sooner or later, the Cats must break their spell in the NHL season.

Homesick

So far in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, the Panthers are 1-5-0 on the road—a stark contrast to Florida’s 5-1-1 home record. The Cats’ lone win away from Sunrise was in the East, during Marchand’s emotional reunion with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Finishing their current four-game road trip with a winning record would be huge for Florida. At the very least, the Panthers must secure their first win outside the Eastern Time Zone. After facing the Kings, Florida will visit the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, before returning to the Sunshine State.



