Raheem Morris shuts down ‘irrelevant’ potential staff changes

Everything that could’ve gone wrong has gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season. From injuries to their star players to losing close games they should’ve won, it’s been a bad campaign overall.

A lot has been said of their offense, and righftully so. And while their defense has held its own more often than not, there’s only so much one unit can do to keep the others afloat.

Their special teams unit has left plenty to be desired this season, and they rank dead last in kickoff coverage. However, despite that being a recurring issue for most of the campaign, head coach Raheem Morris refuses to make adjustments.

Raheem Morris shuts down concerns about special teams

“Staff changes right now is irrelevant,” Morris told the media, per Falcons insider Scott Kennedy. “You always want to go across and you’re always going to have to evaluate everything at the end of the season. You know, we’ve got to go out there and cover kicks. We’ve got to go out there and block and protect. We’ve got to go out there and do all the things that we’re capable of doing. We’ve got people that know how to do it. We’ve got people that know what to do, and we’ve got to execute. That is the part that’s driving me nuts, the execution part.

“The hard part for us is we dedicate so much time and people into special teams, right?” Morris continued. “We have people on our roster that are strictly dedicated to it. We went out and got these people. We sought them out. We found them. We put them on our grass. We put them on our football team, and they’re out there to make those plays, and we’ve got to make them.”

The devil is in the details, and you have to dominate all three phases of the game to succeed in this league. With that approach, Morris might not survive another season in Atlanta.