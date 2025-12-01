Needless to say, the Florida Panthers haven’t gotten off to the start Brad Marchand and the rest of the team hoped for. However, there is still a lot of hockey left to be played in the 2025-26 NHL season.

In case his age doesn’t indicate it, Marchand has been in more than one rodeo in his NHL career. The veteran made sure to remind his teammates and the Panthers fanbase of his experience as he delivered a cool, calm, and collected statement. With the Cats riding through some of their most challenging hours, Marchand’s words could provide just the right balance needed to right the ship.

“What are we, 25 games in? If you think your playoff dreams are done 25 games in, you’ve got bigger problems,” Brad Marchand commented on the Panthers’ production so far in the NHL season, as quoted by Jameson Olive of the team’s official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where are the Panthers currently sitting in NHL standings?

Through 24 games in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Panthers have been characterized for their inconsistency. Clearly, missing Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk—along with other key players—has taken its toll on the reigning Stanley Cup champions’ productivity night in and night out.

Brad Marchand poses for a picture after recording his 1,000th NHL point

Advertisement

As it stands, the Panthers are 12-11-1 on the season. Registering 25 points, Florida is tied for sixth place in the Atlantic Division with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marchand and the Cats are currently four points behind a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

see also Who is the oldest NHL player? Brad Marchand’s projected age by the end of his Panthers contract

How far back is Florida from a playoff spot?

At the time this article is being written, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in possession of the last wild card berth with 29 points. Moreover, the Montreal Canadiens sit third in the Atlantic Division with as many points.

Advertisement

Thus, Florida is equally as far away from the “eighth seed” in the East than a divisional leader’s berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Still, with over 50 games left to be played in the NHL season, it seems pointless to be talking about the playoffs.

Marchand leads by example on and off the ice

Marchand’s latest comments only stated the obvious for the Cats and proved once again just how crucial a leader the 37-year-old is in Sunrise. Through 23 appearances so far this season, Marchand has registered 27 points (15G, 12A). Moreover, he has showcased his consistency in times when Florida needed it most. After his 11-game point streak came to an end, Marchand is back on one again—currently boasting a four-game streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement