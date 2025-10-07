NHL News: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes clarifies Lane Hutson contract talks amid evolving market

The Montreal Canadiens are navigating another critical offseason chapter as contract negotiations with star defenseman Lane Hutson remain ongoing. The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year continues to impress, having posted 66 points in 82 games, and both sides are carefully weighing the next steps before committing to a long-term deal.

While talks have progressed, no final agreement has been reached. The Canadiens are balancing financial flexibility with team culture, a principle emphasized by general manager Kent Hughes, who has made it clear that each decision reflects both on-ice value and locker-room cohesion.

Amid the evolving NHL market, Hutson’s situation is attracting significant attention. With comparable contracts for top young defensemen like Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe now finalized, expectations and benchmarks for Hutson’s potential extension are shifting.

How are the negotiations progressing?

“Our salary structure is based on financial flexibility, but also on the culture we try to establish in the locker room,” Hughes told Radio-Canada Sports. “In every decision we make—even with a rising salary cap—the principles will remain the same.”

Lane Hutson #48 of the Montreal Canadiens passes the puck. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Both sides spoke again on Monday, with Canadiens insider David Pagnotta reporting that while progress continues, “there is still work ahead”. Hutson’s agent, Sean Coffey, remains actively involved as the two camps seek common ground.

How does the NHL market affect Hutson’s deal?

Hutson previously indicated he was willing to sign an eight-year deal worth slightly less than Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV. However, the market has shifted following deals signed by other young NHL defensemen, meaning the Canadiens and Hutson will need to navigate this new landscape carefully.

If no agreement is reached before July 1, 2026, Hutson would become a 10.2(c) restricted free agent, rendering him ineligible to pursue an offer sheet, a key consideration for both sides as negotiations continue.

