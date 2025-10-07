NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers add former Auston Matthews teammate ahead of season opener amid Tkachuk, Barkov injuries

The Florida Panthers are moving quickly to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season opener. Under the leadership of Brad Marchand, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have added depth with the signing of forward Noah Gregor, a former teammate of Auston Matthews during his brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gregor brings a combination of size, skill, and experience that the Panthers hope will complement their high-powered core. Standing 6-foot and weighing 201 pounds, the Alberta native has played in 293 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Maple Leafs, totaling 70 points and over 550 hits. His mix of physicality and two-way play fits the Panthers’ system perfectly.

Early-season challenges confront the Panthers as they sign a former Auston Matthews teammate to a lineup missing Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov due to injuries, while Brad Marchand leads the effort to maintain the team’s dominance in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are the details behind Gregor’s latest contract?

The club announced that President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito has signed Gregor to a one-year, two-way deal. Last season, he played 52 games split between the Sharks and Senators, registering seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) and 94 hits.

Noah Gregor #73 with the Ottawa Senators celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

From WHL champion to NHL veteran

Before turning pro, Gregor had a decorated junior career in the Western Hockey League, including a WHL championship with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2018–19.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Craig Berube sends clear warning to Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs ahead of new season

Internationally, he earned a silver medal representing Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he brings playoff experience, toughness, and speed—qualities the Panthers hope will pay dividends this season.

Advertisement