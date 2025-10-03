NHL News: Patrik Laine’s Canadiens lose key forward to lower-body injury ahead of season opener

Montreal Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc, teammate of Patrik Laine, faces a crucial few days as the team prepares for the 2025-26 season opener. The young winger impressed last season with his scoring ability and physical presence, making him an important piece of Montreal’s offensive plans.

Bolduc has quickly established himself as a promising talent, combining skill and hockey sense that helped him register 19 goals and 17 assists in his first full NHL season with the St. Louis Blues. His acquisition by the Canadiens in the offseason was seen as a move to bolster the team’s depth alongside veterans like Laine.

According to Sportnet’s Eric Engels, “Habs say Zachary Bolduc will not participate in today’s practice. He is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.” The Canadiens will closely monitor his status in the lead-up to Wednesday’s opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, leaving uncertainty about his availability.

Bolduc’s injury comes at a critical time for Montreal as the team looks to find chemistry with its new roster additions. With the season opener just days away, the coaching staff must balance recovery and preparation to ensure Bolduc can contribute at full strength if possible.

The Canadiens are optimistic about his short-term recovery, noting his work ethic and previous ability to bounce back from injuries. Bolduc’s youth and talent make him a key figure in Montreal’s plans, and his return could provide a significant boost alongside Laine’s scoring and playmaking abilities.

Bolduc’s recovery and potential impact

Bolduc, 22, was originally selected 17th overall by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Draft and is a two-time 50-goal scorer in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts. His presence alongside Laine could provide Montreal with crucial offensive depth if he returns in time for the season opener. The Canadiens’ coaching staff will likely prioritize a cautious approach to ensure Bolduc is fully ready to contribute at the NHL level.

