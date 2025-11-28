The Montreal Canadiens solidified a core piece of their blue line on Friday, announcing a five-year, $30 million contract extension for veteran defenseman Mike Matheson. The deal, which spans from the 2026-27 through the 2030-31 seasons, carries a $6 million average annual value and reinforces the organization’s long-term commitment to one of its most relied-upon skaters.

Matheson, 31, has been a stabilizing presence on the back end and currently leads the team in plus-minus differential (+13) while logging a team-high 24:50 of ice time per game.

His workload places him inside the NHL’s top 10 this season, underscoring the heavy minutes he absorbs in all situations. Through 22 games, he has contributed 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists), continuing to deliver strong two-way production.

Since arriving in Montreal prior to the 2022-23 campaign, the Pointe-Claire native has reached a new level in his career. Matheson posted multiple personal bests during a standout 2023-24 season, including 51 assists, 62 points, five power-play goals and 28 power-play points, while matching his career high of 11 goals. His average ice time of 25:06 over that span ranks seventh leaguewide, highlighting his status as one of the NHL’s true workhorse defensemen.

Matheson’s evolution

Currently in his fourth season with the Canadiens, Matheson has become a central figure in the team’s defensive structure. His ability to transition the puck, quarterback the power play and handle top-pair matchups has made him indispensable in Montreal’s rebuilding phase.

General manager Kent Hughes emphasized that the extension reflects both performance and leadership value within the locker room. Matheson’s professionalism and consistency have earned him a prominent role as the organization builds toward long-term competitiveness.

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 16, 2022, Matheson has steadily risen to become one of the Canadiens’ most trusted players. His new five-year deal reinforces his place in the franchise’s future and further stabilizes a blue line that continues evolving under the club’s current vision.