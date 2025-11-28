NHL News: Canucks’ Quinn Hughes clarifies relationship with GM Jim Rutherford amid trade rumors

The Vancouver Canucks have been at the center of trade chatter this week, with reports that the team is exploring options for players eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer. Despite the buzz, captain Quinn Hughes made it clear Thursday that he maintains an open and respectful relationship with team president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin.

Hughes acknowledged the off-ice noise but stressed that it has not impacted his focus on playing or leading the team. Vancouver is navigating a difficult stretch, sitting 10-12-2 and trying to climb back into playoff contention despite injuries and inconsistent play.

“Me and Jim have a really good relationship, and I have a ton of respect for Jim,” Hughes said according to Sportnet. “He’s a Hall-of-Fame GM, and absolutely, yeah, I talk to him… He has been a resource for me, and it’s been a good relationship for me. So he knows how I feel (and) I know how he feels.”

Canucks’ trade talks intensify

The report by Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Vancouver has notified other NHL teams that several players could be available in trade, including Kiefer Sherwood, Evander Kane, Teddy Blueger, and Derek Forbort.

.Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Washington Capitals Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hughes emphasized that trade talks are not a reflection of the players’ commitment. “If we were winning games, Jim wouldn’t have said that… It’s all about winning, so I was glad we won last night,” he said, referencing a recent victory over the Ducks.

Hughes focused on Hockey

Despite being eligible for free agency next summer, Hughes insists he is concentrating on his game and the team’s performance. He highlighted the professionalism of his teammates and stressed that discussions about trades or future moves do not alter their preparation or approach.

“We should believe (in ourselves)… we should be approaching every game like it is our last… I don’t know why anything would change. I think that’s just being a professional,” Hughes said.

Hughes’ remarks underscore his leadership and steady professionalism, even as the Canucks navigate a period of transition and speculation about roster moves before the March 6 trade deadline.