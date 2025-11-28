Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: NY Rangers’ J.T. Miller makes bold statement on Artemi Panarin’s role amid team surge

New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller emphasized Artemi Panarin’s key role, highlighting the winger’s playmaking as the team enjoys a strong early-season surge.

By Alexander Rosquez

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers controls the puck.
Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers controls the puck.

After a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, Artemi Panarin surged back to the top of the New York Rangers’ scoring chart with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in his last 11 games. His two-point performance included an assist on the game-winning goal, giving New York a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

J.T. Miller, returning from an upper-body injury, logged a season-high three-game point streak and provided a stabilizing presence on ice, showing how his confidence and leadership influence the Rangers’ performance.

Captain Miller, Panarin’s linemate Wednesday night, spoke about the winger’s impact: “Obviously, it’s a big goal at the end of the second, on the road, having that lead going in, it gives you all that little bit more confidence… He said, according to The New York Post.

He added:Those are situations where we need our guys to step up and make a play right there, to give us a little breathing room in that game. And that’s what he did. It was nice to see him making plays.”

Artemi Panarin assisted on the game-winning goal as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-2. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images.

Artemi Panarin assisted on the game-winning goal as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-2.

Miller’s return strengthens Rangers

Miller, Panarin, and Vincent Trocheck outscored opponents 2-1 with logging 13:13 of five-on-five ice time, even though the trio was out-attempted 6-4, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Head coach Mike Sullivan highlighted Miller’s influence: He’s just strong on pucks. He has a poise to how he plays the game, his confidence. I think when he’s in our lineup, we’re certainly a much better team. And I think that influence was on display today.”

Panarin leads team offense

Panarin’s recent surge underscores his role as a key offensive driver for the Rangers. His contributions alongside Miller and Trocheck mark the second game the trio skated together after being paired last week in Colorado. Panarin has five goals and 10 assists in his last 11 games, showcasing his ability to step up in crucial moments.

Defenseman Adam Fox has also been a key contributor, recording at least one assist in four straight games, tying for the fifth-longest active streak among NHL defensemen this season.

