NHL News: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews breaks silence after return in OT win vs Blue Jackets

After missing five games with a lower-body injury, Auston Matthews returned to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup, helping lead a dramatic 2-1 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. William Nylander scored the decisive goal with 20 seconds left in OT, marking his 15th career overtime goal—the most in franchise history.

The game saw several key moments as Toronto clawed back from a late deficit. Easton Cowan tied the game with 3:17 remaining in the third period on a sharp-angled shot set up by Nylander, sending the match into overtime.

Matthews reflected on getting back on the ice: “I felt good. The first half was just about finding my legs, but as the game went on, I felt more and more comfortable,” he said, according to NHL.com. Nylander added, “We both get the chance to play out there in OT. He could’ve scored too today.”

How Nylander sealed the comeback in overtime

In overtime, Nylander collected a loose puck in the slot and fired a clean wrist shot past Jet Greaves to secure the victory. Goaltender Joseph Woll made 35 saves to keep Toronto in contention, while Columbus goalie Greaves stopped 22 shots in a losing effort.

The Blue Jackets had held a lead for much of the game, with Zach Werenski scoring late in the third period, but continued to struggle with late-game execution.

Returning stars make immediate impact for Maple Leafs

Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nicolas Roy all contributed upon returning to the lineup. Matthews logged 24:35 with three shots, one hit, and a blocked shot. Knies had a secondary assist on the OT winner, two shots, and three hits, while Roy added a shot and two hits in limited ice time.

The victory highlighted Toronto’s depth and resilience, with returning players helping stabilize the lineup. The Maple Leafs now look to build momentum as they push toward climbing above .500 in the Eastern Conference.

