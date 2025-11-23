Trending topics:
NHL News: Former Maple Leafs defenseman makes honest take on team’s performance vs Canadiens amid injury-stricken season

A former Maple Leafs defenseman delivered an honest take on Toronto’s struggles against the Montreal Canadiens during a season hampered by injuries.

By Alexander Rosquez

Head Coach Craig Berube of the Toronto Maple Leafs .
The Toronto Maple Leafs struggles continued at the Bell Centre as the team fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens, ending the Habs’ five-game losing streak. Injuries once again dictated the flow of the game, leaving Toronto shorthanded and unable to sustain pressure through the second period.

Key players remained sidelined, with captain Auston Matthews missing his fifth straight game and forward Matthew Knies out for a third consecutive contest. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz, dealing with an upper-body injury from November 11 against the Boston Bruins, also remained unavailable, further straining the lineup.

Amid the team’s difficulties, former Maple Leafs defenseman Jay Rosehill voiced frustration on social media about the current state of the franchise. This is just ugly. I can’t find a single positive or redeeming thing about the team right now. They have to get healthy. Even then, I still wonder,” Rosehill wrote.

Can Toronto find stability amid injuries and inconsistency?

Coach Craig Berube acknowledged the challenges during postgame comments, citing a lack of urgency as a key factor in Toronto’s struggles. “We go out there and we don’t play with any urgency or any confidence in a second period, because we get down a couple goals… This is a veteran hockey team. It’s inexcusable,” Berube said, according to TSN.

Forward William Nylander reflected on the team’s second-period lapses: We came out dominating them. And then they make a nice play and score, and I feel like we get pushed back on our heels a little bit versus just keeping on the gas.” Toronto’s inability to maintain momentum across periods has emerged as a persistent issue this season.

The Maple Leafs will aim to regain health and consistency as they prepare for upcoming matchups, hoping to recover lost ground in the Atlantic Division.

