One man’s trash can indeed become another man’s treasure. With Auston Matthews returning to the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs deemed it best to place Sammy Blais on waivers. In doing so, they may have handed a gift to their biggest rivals in the NHL. An overlooked and frustrated forward has now landed straight into the lap of the Montreal Canadiens.

Insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news of Montreal claiming Sammy Blais off waivers in the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, the Stanley Cup-winning forward will be joining his fourth team in the league.

Selected with a sixth round pick in the 2014 NHL entry Draft, Blais was a part of the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning roster in the 2018-19 season. Blais appeared in 15 postseason games, registering three points (1G, 2A). His numbers are far from mind-blowing, but his name is still etched in immortality on Lord Stanley.

Back with the Canadiens

Blais signed with the Canadiens as an unrestricted free agent over the summer, but he never even made his season debut in Montreal before being placed on waivers.

Sammy Blais hoists the Stanley Cup

The Maple Leafs scooped him up on October 6th—and now the cycle has repeated itself. Though the Canadiens and Maple Leafs feature one of the biggest rivalries in the NHL, it looks as if they are now playing a game of hot potato with Blais, shuffling him from one address to another.

Headed to the AHL

Immediately after announcing the latest roster move, the Canadiens confirmed Blais will be reporting to the AHL affiliate, Laval Rocket. It goes to show how Blais is widely regarded around the league: as a minor-league caliber talent.

When the Buds placed Blais on waivers, they hoped for him to clear it and consequently be allowed to be sent down to the AHL. One way or the other, the 29-year-old winger is in the minors.

Potential revenge game for Blais

However, the Habs may call him up at some stage of the 2025-26 NHL season. If they do so before December 6, Blais could be up for a revenge game when the Canadiens visit Matthews and the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

