NHL News: Canucks captain Quinn Hughes reveals new details about injuries that limited him last season

The Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is heading into his seventh NHL season with renewed focus, but the 2024-25 campaign left him battling through pain more than most fans realized. Off the ice, much of the summer chatter has centered on Hughes’ future with the Canucks, but the defenseman recently shared candid details about the injuries he endured last season.

Hughes revealed he played through a ligament tear in his hand that sidelined him for several games, showing remarkable resilience by wearing a cast while continuing to perform at a high level. His perseverance allowed him to finish January with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in just 13 games, demonstrating the skill and determination that have made him a cornerstone of the franchise.

The injuries didn’t stop there. A late January game against the Dallas Stars resulted in an elbow from Russian forward Evgenii Dadonov that left Hughes with an oblique tear. The setback forced him to miss the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best international event in nine years, a significant blow for the 25-year-old who was eager to represent his country again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Hughes manage playing through pain last season?

During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast at the NHL’s North American Player Media Tour, Hughes detailed the challenges he faced. “It was frustrating because I tore a ligament in my hand in December, and I played with a cast in January. The cast was amazing. I was able to play with that, and I was playing really well,” Hughes said, highlighting the effort it took to maintain his performance.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks shoots the puck. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The oblique tear came shortly after, from an elbow by Dadonov. “Then I got elbowed by [Evgenii] Dadonov against [the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31]. I thought I got the wind knocked out of me. We got the MRI and had the oblique tear,” Hughes explained. These injuries not only limited his international play but also tested his durability as a leader on the ice.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Canucks captain Quinn Hughes sets surprising condition before deciding his long-term future

As training camp approaches, Hughes has returned fully healthy and ready to lead the Canucks, who have already secured key pieces like Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko for the upcoming season. Fans will be watching closely to see if Hughes’ leadership and skill can help the team overcome past struggles and push deeper into the playoffs.

Advertisement