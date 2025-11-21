The Vancouver Canucks, under head coach Adam Foote, showed flashes of strong play in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, despite continuing a difficult stretch on the scoreboard. Vancouver briefly kept the game close and outshot the visitors 36-24, demonstrating effort and resilience even with several key players sidelined.

The Canucks have now gone 1-3-2 in their last six outings and remain hampered by injuries, including All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko. Despite setbacks, the team showed defensive discipline, especially on the penalty kill, which is currently the worst in the league at 67.1 percent.

“It was probably our best game of the year. We frustrated them. The second period, we pretty much dominated that period. You could see it in their game. It was good,” Foote said, according to The Canadien Press, praising his team’s effort and execution despite the loss.

He added: “We’re going to show them what we asked them to do and they did it, they bought in and the success we had with that. They’re pros. They want to do this again. And it’s nice to see what they did. Because I really do believe Dallas was not comfortable in the game. And we’ll show them why they weren’t. We bring that game more than not, we’ll have good results.”

Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks attempts a shot. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

How can the Canucks turn lessons into consistency?

Centre Elias Pettersson highlighted improvements in Vancouver’s approach to special teams. “That was good. We talked about being more aggressive and not let them get too many, get too much time with the puck. That was definitely better today. And improvements there,” he said.

The condensed season and injuries have made practice time scarce, limiting opportunities to refine systems. Foote emphasized the value of the team’s recent practice sessions, combined with film review, as a key factor in translating lessons into on-ice results.

What’s next for the Canucks?

Vancouver will aim to leverage these lessons as they return to practice and prepare to host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, seeking to turn promising efforts into wins and climb in the standings.

