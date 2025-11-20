NHL News: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube provides Auston Matthews injury update ahead of Blue Jackets game

Auston Matthews remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, extending his absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup beyond a week. The captain resumed on-ice skating this week for the first time since sustaining the injury in the Nov. 11 game against the Boston Bruins, but he will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Head coach Craig Berube offered an update hours before the matchup, highlighting Matthews’ progress while confirming that a return is not imminent. The team is also managing several other injuries to key players.

“Matthews is coming along,” Berube told the media following Wednesday’s practice. “He’s improving. Obviously, he won’t play tomorrow (today).” Matthews originally left the Boston contest midway through the second period after a hit from Nikita Zadorov, though Berube later clarified the injury occurred earlier in the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthews’ recovery and team context

The 28-year-old forward has recorded nine goals and five assists in 17 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 33 goals in 67 games due to an upper-body issue, making his availability critical for Toronto’s offensive output.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up prior to a game. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Advertisement

General manager Brad Treliving echoed Berube’s update, emphasizing ongoing progress without committing to a return date. “I would suspect Thursday’s probably not a possibility. I don’t anticipate too, too long,” Treliving said.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mike Sullivan delivers direct message after NY Rangers’ road streak ends

In addition to Matthews, the Maple Leafs are navigating absences for Matthew Knies, Brandon Carlo, Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz, and Nicolas Roy. Berube noted that Scott Laughton may be available, while Sammy Blais appears cleared after leaving Tuesday’s win over the St. Louis Blues following a heavy hit.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will host the Blue Jackets on Thursday, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET. As they wrap up the homestand, Toronto will aim to manage a depleted lineup. Final roster decisions are expected closer to game time.

SurveyWhen do you think Auston Matthews will return to the Maple Leafs lineup? Within the next week When do you think Auston Matthews will return to the Maple Leafs lineup? Within the next week ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement