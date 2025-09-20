NHL News: Canucks’ Elias Pettersson breaks silence on how he’s feeling as training camp begins

The Vancouver Canucks are back on the ice, and all eyes are on Elias Pettersson as the team kicks off training camp in Penticton, British Columbia. After a challenging 2024-25 season, the 24-year-old forward is determined to rebound and reassert himself as one of the NHL’s premier talents. Fans and media alike are eager to see how Pettersson looks after a summer of dedicated preparation.

Pettersson spoke with reporters Thursday, emphasizing that he feels physically stronger and mentally ready to take on the new season. “Obviously, I feel good. It’s been a long summer, so I just tried to add some muscles and be ready to be myself again out there. And I feel confident that I will. I had a long summer of training, so it’s been good,” he said according to Izzy Cheung of The Hockey News.

Despite last season’s setbacks, Pettersson is focused on moving forward and letting the past remain in the past. “I’m not happy with how last year was. That’s in the past. I just want to get back to myself and be the leader player I know I can be, and what I can do is only focus on today,” he told media at camp. The forward also noted that he feels stronger overall, with a harder shot and improved fitness heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Can Pettersson rebound and lead the Canucks?

Pettersson’s teammates are fully behind him as he looks to regain peak form. Captain Quinn Hughes offered high praise for his star forward, emphasizing the unique skill set and mental toughness Pettersson brings to the ice. “I don’t care if he came five pounds lighter or five pounds heavier. He’s a gifted player, and we’re very similar guys. I think he grew up and was really undersized and had to rely on his brain. And I think he sees the game in a special way,” Hughes said.

Brock Boeser #6 and Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks talk during an NHL game. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hughes acknowledged the challenges Pettersson faced last year, both personally and professionally, but expressed confidence that the forward will thrive. “Given that, you have to find a way to perform through that as well. But he’s a really competitive person. I expect him to have a great year.”

The Canucks will continue to ramp up preparation with their first exhibition game set for Sunday at 5 p.m. PT against the Seattle Kraken, giving fans their first glimpse of Pettersson and Vancouver’s roster in action.

