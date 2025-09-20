NHL News: Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews makes clear statement on top prospect Easton Cowan as training camp heats up

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, enter the 2025 season with high expectations and a roster in flux, leaving a fierce competition for spots as training camp opens. Among the players vying for a place is top prospect Easton Cowan, whose progress at camp has already drawn attention from the highest ranks.

Cowan, a standout from the OHL, has been impressing both coaches and teammates with his growth, skill, and poise on and off the ice. With a strong Memorial Cup campaign and an impressive 220 points in 185 junior games, the rookie has proven his ability to perform at high levels.

“He looks bigger. He looks stronger. He’s always had confidence in his ability and who he is. To me, he just looks like an evolved version of that. So, it’s been good to see,” Leafs captain Matthews told reporters during training camp, underscoring the rookie’s readiness to challenge for a roster spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Cowan be ready for a top-six role this season?

Cowan’s competition includes players like Jacob Quillan, Michael Pezzetta, David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, and Nick Robertson, but his pedigree and recent performance set him apart. Matthews’ praise suggests the young forward could carve out a significant role if he maintains his current trajectory.

Advertisement

The Leafs’ focus on development and immediate impact players creates a unique opportunity for Cowan to transition seamlessly from junior hockey to the NHL. Matthews’ endorsement not only highlights Cowan’s current growth but also hints at the possibility of the rookie forming a future offensive duo with the team captain.

Advertisement

see also Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon issues warning to the rest of the NHL after Mitch Marner’s first skate with Vegas

Cowan’s path to the Maple Leafs

Cowan has already captured major junior accolades, including a Memorial Cup championship, showcasing both skill and tenacity. While the AHL could have been an option, his performance and maturity suggest he is ready for the big league. With Matthews’ public support, the path is clearer than ever for Cowan to make an impact with the Leafs this fall.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Easton Cowan make the Maple Leafs’ roster this season? Will Easton Cowan make the Maple Leafs’ roster this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As training camp progresses, all eyes will remain on Cowan and the young forwards competing for roster spots. His development and Matthews’ endorsement could make him a key contributor for Toronto as they aim to solidify their lineup and make a deep playoff push.

Advertisement