NHL Rumors: Oilers face ‘slight chance’ of landing three-time Stanley Cup champion amid Connor McDavid contract uncertainty

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the 2025-26 NHL season with tension brewing over their superstar captain, Connor McDavid. With contract negotiations stretching longer than usual, fans and analysts alike are questioning the team’s direction. McDavid’s status is central to the Oilers’ championship aspirations, and every passing day adds urgency as the season opener against the Calgary Flames looms on October 8.

While McDavid dominates headlines, another high-profile name has entered the conversation. Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby has been the subject of ongoing trade rumors, with whispers of a potential Edmonton landing circulating in sports media. The idea of pairing Crosby with McDavid is tantalizing for any NHL team, but how realistic is it?

The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman has reported that a trade bringing Crosby to Edmonton is a “slight chance” at best. “The Oilers are a Cup contender with arguably the two best players in the league. If Crosby wants to go hunting for a fourth title, there aren’t many better places to go in the short term than Edmonton,” the publication wrote, highlighting the immediate appeal of such a move.

Could Crosby actually join McDavid in Edmonton?

While the thought of Crosby teaming with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl excites fans, several obstacles make a trade complicated. The Oilers’ cap space is tight, and they lack high-end prospects that the Penguins may demand in a deal. “The problem is the Oilers are tight against the cap and are low on high-end futures, something the Penguins would want,” noted Nugent-Bowman.

McDavid and Crosby speak to media during Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

In addition, Crosby’s age—38—and his status as one of the league’s most accomplished centers factor into any negotiation. The Oilers would need to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term planning. Nugent-Bowman also highlighted that the team’s hesitation toward short-term contracts could make attracting Crosby more difficult.

McDavid contract first, everything else second

Before Edmonton can seriously consider adding Crosby, resolving McDavid’s contract is paramount. The captain’s desire for a short-term deal may conflict with the Oilers’ preference for a long-term partnership. Yet the team must act quickly; securing McDavid first gives them leverage to explore other high-profile moves.

“Nothing is more critical than the Edmonton outfit resolving the issue urgently to retain the team’s captain,” Nugent-Bowman emphasized. Once McDavid is secure, the Oilers could direct attention to other potential roster upgrades, though any deal involving Crosby will require careful negotiation and flexibility from all parties.

As the NHL training camps progress, all eyes will remain on Edmonton. Whether McDavid signs a deal before the opener and whether Crosby’s name resurfaces as a realistic option will shape the Oilers’ 2025-26 campaign and their immediate championship hopes.