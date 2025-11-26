The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for a crucial five-game road trip, and the potential return of key forwards could give the team a significant boost. Captain Auston Matthews, along with Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy, practiced for a second straight day on Tuesday as the team traveled. The trio has missed games recently due to injuries, raising questions about how their reintegration could impact the lineup.

Matthews, sidelined for the past five games with a lower-body injury, has been a central figure for Toronto this season. Knies has missed three games with a lower-body issue, while Roy has been out for three contests due to an upper-body injury. Their participation in practice signals progress, but the team remains cautious.

Coach Craig Berube emphasized the importance of getting all three forwards back in sync. “It’s good that they were out there and finished practice and went through all the drills,” he said, according to NHL.com.

He also added: “So yes, that’s where they’re at. So that means yes, maybe tomorrow (today).” The Maple Leafs hope their return could help stabilize the roster and provide a spark as the team faces the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a goal with teammates. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Could Matthews play against Columbus?

All three forwards could be available for Wednesday’s matchup, with Matthews’ participation being the most closely watched. While none of the players are guaranteed to play, their practice sessions indicate that the coaching staff is preparing to reinsert them into the lineup if they are fully cleared.

How the Maple Leafs might adjust their lines

If Matthews, Knies, and Roy return, the Maple Leafs are expected to tweak their forward lines to maximize offensive efficiency. Toronto will aim to balance scoring potential with defensive stability, ensuring the team can compete effectively after a challenging stretch of recent games.

