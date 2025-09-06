The Montreal Canadiens made a splash in the offseason by trading veteran goalie Carey Price to the San Jose Sharks, sending a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 along with him. In return, Montreal acquired minor-league defenseman Gannon Laroque, a 22-year-old prospect who split time in the AHL and ECHL last season. The move frees about $4.5 million in cap space for the Canadiens, signaling a clear step toward roster flexibility.

For Price, the trade marks the latest chapter in a career defined by calm under pressure, iconic windmill glove saves, and loyalty to the Canadiens’ red, white, and blue. Although he hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season finale, when he backstopped Montreal to a 10-2 win, the goaltender remains a celebrated figure in franchise history.

“Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now,” Price wrote on X following the trade, adding a wink emoji and the Canadiens’ colors — a subtle nod to his enduring connection with Montreal even as he begins a new chapter in San Jose.

What does this trade mean for the Canadiens and Sharks?

Montreal offloaded Price’s remaining contract — the final year of an eight-year, $84 million deal — which carries a $10.5 million cap hit but only $2 million in actual salary this season. This strategic move provides the Canadiens with crucial flexibility as they reshape their roster.

For the Sharks, acquiring Price is largely symbolic. The 38-year-old is effectively retired and hasn’t appeared in a game since a knee injury limited him to just five contests in 2021-22. Nevertheless, his presence brings experience and leadership to a young Sharks roster.

Reflecting on a legendary career

Price’s career is decorated, from leading Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final to earning the 2014-15 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. Internationally, he helped Canada secure gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, posting a staggering .972 save percentage.

As Price joins the Sharks, fans and analysts alike will watch to see how the organization incorporates the legendary goaltender’s experience into its young roster. Meanwhile, Montreal moves forward with roster flexibility and the hope that Laroque develops into a key asset in the coming seasons.

