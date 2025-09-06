As the new season draws near, Connor McDavid once again stands at the center of Edmonton’s attention. With his $100 million deal approaching its final stretch, the Oilers captain faces mounting questions about his future. Calm yet deliberate, McDavid made it clear that he won’t be rushed into a decision that could define the rest of his career.

At just 28, McDavid already boasts a résumé that cements him among the game’s greats: multiple MVP awards, more than 700 career games, and two trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Yet, despite the accolades, he admitted there’s still unfinished business on the ice.

“I’ve put everything I have into my career. You only get one chance to do it and to do it right. And that leads to taking your time with it,” McDavid said during a media availability in Edmonton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All options are on the table. That would mean length of term. Short term. Long term. Yeah, No term. All options are on the table as I’ve alluded to, so that would include a short-term deal.” he added, according to NHL.com.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Is McDavid in a rush to sign his next deal?

Speculation has swirled for months, but McDavid drew a firm line. “I’m just not in a rush to make this decision,” he said. By emphasizing patience, the captain underlined that his timeline won’t be dictated by external pressure or media chatter.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid sends clear message on priorities amid razor’s-edge contract talks with Oilers

For McDavid, the priority remains the game itself. His focus is on leading the Oilers through another playoff push, not negotiating at the expense of performance.

Advertisement

What’s fueling McDavid beyond the contract?

The sting of falling short in last season’s Stanley Cup Final still lingers. Edmonton’s loss to the Florida Panthers left McDavid and his teammates hungrier than ever. “It’s not where you play, it’s how you play,” he reflected, pointing to the need for execution above all else.

Individually, McDavid’s goals remain sky-high. After finishing last season with 26 goals, he acknowledged the drive to raise his scoring touch back to elite levels. “I want to prove that scoring 50 or 60 is not a one-off,” he noted, setting the tone for his personal ambitions this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What comes next for McDavid and the Oilers?

With opening night against the Calgary Flames fast approaching, McDavid insists there is no urgency off the ice. “Nothing needs to change. Nothing. Time is on our side,” he stated.

SurveyWhat should Connor McDavid’s next move be? What should Connor McDavid’s next move be? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

For Edmonton, the mission is straightforward: block out distractions, back their captain, and push toward the elusive Stanley Cup. For McDavid, the message resonates even louder — patience now, history later.