The Ottawa Senators captain, Brady Tkachuk, didn’t hold back when discussing the challenges of his 2024 season. The 25-year-old winger admitted that his aggressive style often left him drained, especially while managing injuries that limited his late-season effectiveness. Fans and analysts alike are curious whether the Senators can build on last year’s playoff return.

Tkachuk’s reflection comes at a pivotal time for the team. Ottawa broke an eight-year playoff drought last spring but fell in the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For a squad hungry to compete at the highest level, the message from their captain is clear: merely qualifying is no longer enough.

During a recent media session ahead of training camp, Tkachuk emphasized how preparation and recovery were central to his offseason, noting the steps he’s taken to ensure durability in what promises to be a grueling 2025 campaign. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt coming into a season,” he said, following the Senators media event.

Can Tkachuk’s physical edge lead Ottawa beyond the first round?

Tkachuk scored 29 goals and 55 points in 72 games last season while battling upper-body and hip issues. Reflecting on the toll of his playing style, he admitted, “Playing with physicality, it takes a lot out of you… I had to simplify and find a way, but with the preparation that I know I took this year, I’m hoping… I’m going to be feeling a lot better in the majority of the games.”

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With an offseason dedicated to conditioning, recovery, and training with intensity, Tkachuk is betting on his improved health to sustain performance. His presence as Ottawa’s most physical forward sets the tone for a team determined to be a serious contender in the Atlantic Division, which remains highly competitive with multiple returning playoff teams.

Tkachuk eyes more than playoff appearances

The captain’s vision extends beyond merely qualifying for the postseason. “Playoffs are great, but it’s not about just getting in anymore. We want more,” Tkachuk stated. Balancing family life with rigorous training and attending Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp, Tkachuk remains focused on leading the Senators before the Winter Games.

As training camp begins, all eyes will be on Tkachuk to see if he can sustain his physical edge, elevate the Senators’ performance, and guide a team no longer content with just playoff appearances.

