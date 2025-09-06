A Calder Trophy winner left out of his country’s Olympic plans. A father hinting at a possible switch in allegiance. And a Stanley Cup champion stepping in with a blunt reminder. What began as Lane Hutson’s absence from Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp has quickly spiraled into an international hockey controversy involving family emotion, federation rules, and strong words from a veteran rival.

The Montreal Canadiens defenseman, fresh off a Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, was not invited to participate in Team USA’s Olympic camp in Plymouth, Michigan. The snub sparked frustration from Hutson’s father, Rob, who publicly suggested his son might have the option to represent Team Canada instead.

That suggestion, however, was immediately shut down by the Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand, who delivered a sharp five-word message on social media: “Get this guy in line.”

Why did Marchand call out Hutson’s father?

Hutson’s omission was notable given his breakout rookie campaign with Montreal and his strong ties to USA Hockey, having previously played for the National Team Development Program. Speaking on the Recrutes Habscast, Rob Hutson implied his son could turn north of the border for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan.

“You never know what happens in the future,” the elder Hutson said. “My boys are also Canadian. So there is an absolute luxury there, and a lot of great players have been left off the selection for the Olympics and things like that.”

Those comments drew immediate pushback. Marchand, who helped lead Team Canada to victory in the Four Nations Face-Off earlier this year, made it clear he had no patience for that line of thinking.

Why Hutson can’t switch To Team Canada

Despite his father’s remarks, Hutson is not eligible to represent Canada at the Olympics. He doesn’t hold Canadian citizenship, never filed an international transfer request, and hasn’t met residency requirements that extend to at least four consecutive years.

The IIHF’s eligibility rules are designed precisely to avoid these kinds of scenarios, ensuring that players cannot swap allegiances based on roster decisions or short-term frustrations. That leaves Hutson firmly in Team USA’s pipeline, even if his Olympic debut has to wait.

What comes next for Hutson

While the situation has caused headlines, most observers agree that Hutson’s international career with Team USA remains bright. His rookie season suggested long-term star potential, and future tournaments will almost certainly feature him in red, white, and blue.

For now, though, the incident adds spice to the growing Canada–USA rivalry. Marchand, never one to shy away from confrontation, ensured the debate went beyond eligibility paperwork with a message that was as sharp as it was brief.