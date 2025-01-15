Bruins captain Brad Marchand shuts down rumored rift with star David Pastrnak in fiery statement

The Boston Bruins have struggled as of late and are trying to get back to their winning ways in the NHL. After a six-game losing streak, the Bs have now won two in a row. However, the team has been impacted by reports indicating team’s leaders Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were at odds.

The Bruins’ losing streak has significantly hampered their NHL Stanley Cup Playoff hopes—at least their chances of securing an early, stress-free berth. With the Tampa Bay Lightning overtaking third place in the Atlantic Division, Boston now finds itself mired in a dogfight for a wildcard spot in the East.

Marchand has been a vocal leader all season long. As the Bruins battled through much adversity during the 2024-25 NHL campaign, he served as a lighthouse for the team, guiding them through uncertainty. The Captain has made clear statements to teammates and interim coach Joe Sacco, and according to reports that may have caused a rift between Marchand and Pastrnak.

However, Marchand was quick to put out the fire and set the record straight, issuing a blunt statement aiming at reporter Rich Keefe, who spread the rumors, in the first place.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 27, 2024.

“It’s unfortunate. I know reporters have a job to do,” Marchand stated, via ClutchPoints. “That job is to report on the team and, usually, you try to be fact-based. But when there’s just blatant lies told in the media. That’s where there’s a problem. The fact that this guy has a platform, and he’s just making stuff up, is embarrassing.”

Keefe’s reports

All sorts of theories emerged as the Bruins struggled tremendously, dropping six consecutive games. This is what tends to happen in big hockey clubs when things go south—there always has to be a bigger problem.

“The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that,” Keefe said on the Jones & Keefe show. “David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand, and it may stem from Brad Marchand calling out Pastrnak for some of his play.”

Winning is the best medicine

Boston was well aware they had to get back in the win column, as soon as possible, and in doing so, the buzz around TD Garden would quiet down. And the evidence is on the table.

The Bruins are now riding a two-game winning streak and looking to make it three in a row as they gear up to face the Ottawa Senators on January 18 in Canada’s capital city.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

Common trend

Boston’s recent wins share something in common. Not only were they against the Floridian franchises—the Panthers and the Lightning—but in both games, goaltender Jeremy Swayman put on a show, registering 40+ saves to help the Bruins secure two points.

“’Sway’ came up large again for us tonight at certain points of the game,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said, via NHL.com.