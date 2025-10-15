NHL News: Cole Caufield drops bold reminder for Patrik Laine, Canadiens after win in home opener

The Montreal Canadiens know what’s expected of them in the 2025-26 NHL season. Eager to build on last campaign’s success, the Habs are facing bigger expectations this time around. Cole Caufield reminded Patrik Laine and company of that after the 5-4 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.

Canadiens fans were treated to an electric victory in the home opener of the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Caufield, Laine, and the Habs overcame a 4-3 deficit in the third period to prevail in sudden-death overtime. Thanks to Caufield’s heroics, Montreal survived at home for its third straight win in the season.

Caufield recorded a brace during the win, as Laine registered his first point of the new season. As the Canadiens start the four-game homestand on the right foot, the former first-round selection in 2019 issued an honest statement after the win over the Kraken.

“It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day we got the job done, which is huge, and now we’ve got three more in a row here,” Caufield admitted after the game, via NHL.com.

Patrik Laine at the Bell Centre on October 14, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Here to stay

The sold-out crowd at Bell Centre made its presence felt all night long. Aside from Caufield’s game-winner in overtime, one of the biggest roars came during Lane Hutson’s introduction to the fans. The reigning Calder Trophy winner made his first appearance for the Habs since signing an eight-year, $70.8 million extension.

Fans in the City of Saints witnessed a glimpse of what the next eight years will look like as Hutson stole the show in overtime before setting up Caufield for the decisive tally. For Caufield, watching such plays from his fellow young teammate has become routinary.

“That’s why he’s Lane. I mean, there’s really no other words,” Caufield told reporters after the game. “His ability to create like nobody else is pretty special, and you’ve always got to be ready when he has the puck.”

Closing it out

Up next, the Habs will close out their homestand with key matchups against the Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and Buffalo Sabres. As the Canadiens aim to make a deep run this season, they can’t afford to stumble during a stretch of home games against teams that missed the playoffs last year.

