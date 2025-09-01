NHL News: Connor Bedard, Blackhawks reportedly at risk of losing first-round talent to another sport

The Chicago Blackhawks knew what they were signing up when selecting Mason West with the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Now, a report hints Connor Bedard and company might miss out on a potentially key teammate due to his two-sport ambitions.

Multi-sport athletes are always tough catches. Some can manage both thanks to non-overlapping schedules—like football and baseball—but hockey and football don’t offer that luxury. Bedard and the Blackhawks are seeing the consequences firsthand after selecting Mason West in the NHL Draft.

West is currently playing quarterback for Edina High School in Minnesota, and he’s starting to make a name for himself in football’s world. However, he committed to the Michigan State Spartans’ ice-hockey team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Troubling sign

On that note, it’d seem he’s made up his mind to follow his NHL path and sometime in the future join the Blackhawks. However, a new report hints Chicago shouldn’t be too sure, just yet.

Mason West after being drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL entry Draft

“At a certain point, [West] is going to have to make a decision,” Michael Augello said on The Wraparound podcast. “It’s just of what that’s going to be. If he has an opportunity to go to a big school as a quarterback, I have a feeling the Blackhawks are going to lose out on a guy who they drafted at the end of the first round.”

Can afford it

While no one in Windy City would like to see a first-round selection go to waste, there are worse things to stress about for the Blackhawks. Their prospects’ pool is coming up nicely, and the Hawks believe they have enough talents to compensate.

“[The Blackhawks] have so many prospects, I think they figured it was a risk worth taking,” Augello added. “To draft a guy who is 6’6” and 215 pounds, and hope that he decides on hockey rather than football.”

Whether West pursues his football career or follows the hockey path, Bedard and the Blackhawks have bigger issues to address with the 2025-26 NHL season looming. Chicago must turn the tide after years of languishing in the league’s basement, and perhaps Jeff Blashill’s arrival will bring the much-needed winds of change to the Windy City.