NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s potential Canucks teammate requests trade in hopes of proving himself to Vancouver

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks are in the lookout for new teammates ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. It’s no secret the organization in Vancity is in need of a center to help out Adam Foote’s squad in what’s shaping up to be a crucial campaign.

It seems as soon as one dramatic storyline ends, another quickly arises in Vancouver. Pettersson and the Canucks have had to learn the art of canceling all the noise around them. Needless to say, it’s a task much easier said than done, and some days are easier to navigate than others.

However, drama is now brewing far from British Columbia—and not even in the NHL. Regardless, somehow, some way, Pettersson and the Canucks have chips in play. According to reports around the league, a prospect on the Canucks’ system has requested a trade, hoping to earn a spot on Vancouver’s roster.

“Unsigned Vancouver Canucks prospect and 2024 4th-round pick, Riley Patterson has officially requested a trade from the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL),” as reported by CanucksDaily.com.

Riley Patterson is selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the 125th overall pick in Las Vegas, Nevada

Young and reckless

Patterson has yet to sign his entry-level contract (ELC) with the Canucks and is currently playing far from Vancouver in Barrie, Ontario. Now, he is eyeing a fresh start in the OHL. By asking for a trade, he might be hoping to draw attention from the Canucks.

While having no interest in staying in Barrie, Pettersson has shown grace in his request, so there’s no grudge between the two sides. “He wants a fresh start,'” Colts general manager Marty Williamson admitted. “No hard feelings, I still really like Riley.“

Swept

Patterson has spent the last two OHL seasons with the Colts. So far, he’s appeared in 132 games, recording 54 goals and 67 assists (121 points) during his stay in Barrie. While his production has been impressive in B-town, the Burlington-native is now seeking a fresh start.

Perhaps it has to do with the fact that the Colts were recently swept in the Conference Championship round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. After falling at the hands of the Oshawa Generals, Patterson is looking for a way out of town. That is, of course, if the Canucks don’t come knocking at his door, with an ELC under their arm.

Centered

Patterson is only 19 years old, but his performance in the OHL has certainly been noted by GM Patrick Allvin and the brass in Vancouver. Especially as the former fourth-round selection can play the center position, an area of concern in British Columbia.

Still, if Pettersson winds up being a solution for the Canucks, it’s expected to be one for the future. At the moment, Vancouver believes the best way to bolster the lineup around Pettersson lies in the NHL trade market. However, that route isn’t any easier, nor is it overflowing with options.

As it stands, the Nucks are rolling into the season with what’s already in place, and that could be a winning recipe—or it might turn into a risky game. Whichever road they go down, Pettersson and company will be put to the test. In the meantime, a 19-year-old in Ontario will continue putting in the work to earn a call-up from the organization.