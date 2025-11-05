NHL News: J.T. Miller sends strong message with candid admission after NY Rangers’ loss to Hurricanes

The New York Rangers once again created plenty of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net, falling 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes. What began with excitement quickly turned into frustration, as the home crowd watched their team remain winless on home ice.

In the locker room, captain J.T. Miller cut right to the heart of the issue: the team’s inability to convert in front of their fans. With the loss tying the franchise’s longest home winless streak to start a season, and four shutouts in six games at home, the urgency has clearly escalated.

“We liked our game the first two periods,” captain Miller said, via SNY. “But more of the same, not scoring on our looks, then they outplay us in the third, we were whacking the puck around and didn’t execute in that third period.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller’s message

After the game, Miller addressed his team’s struggles and the role of leadership in turning things around. “This is where we need to dig deep and carry the load and raise our own expectations for ourselves,” he said. “It’s not just, ‘We like what we’re doing and we’re getting looks.’ It’s not really cute anymore. It’s been 14 games now and we’re not executing by capitalizing on our chances and they’re big moments in the game.

J.T. Miller (#8) of the New York Rangers falls to the ice. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Advertisement

Miller added, “We’re not making teams cheat the game, especially at home. If they have a lead, they’re going to play the right way, but if we score early, they start playing a different way and you take advantage — like I said, it starts with me, I need to be better, I need to do something to help drag the team in for a couple extra percentage out there.”

Advertisement

see also 25 greatest New York Rangers in history: From Broadway brilliance to blue-line greatness

Through 14 games, Miller has contributed just eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) — all away from home. While the team remains 6-1-1 on the road, the home line has stalled.

Advertisement

SurveyCan J.T. Miller and the Rangers turn around their home ice struggles? Can J.T. Miller and the Rangers turn around their home ice struggles? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The Rangers head back on the road next, giving them a brief relief from the scrutiny of home ice—but when they return to the Madison Square Garden, the spotlight will be brighter than ever. For Miller and his teammates, the challenge is simple: start winning where it matters most, or risk derailing their NHL season.

Advertisement