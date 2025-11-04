The scoreboard told one story, but the reality was far different for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. The team clawed back from a slow start to secure a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the game exposed cracks that even a thrilling comeback could not hide. For much of the contest, Toronto was outplayed, managing just eight shots through the first two periods.

Despite the early struggles, the Leafs found a spark late. Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann, and returning star William Nylander turned the game around, producing a thrilling rally that kept the team in contention. Yet the triumph was bittersweet, as Matthews made it clear he was not celebrating the victory in the usual fashion.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Matthews highlighted the areas needing improvement and delivered a stern message to his teammates. “It was great to come back & get the two points & have a great 3rd period. I think the focus should be more on the first two periods & why we lacked all those different things that got us down in the game in the first place. It’s something we’ll figure out,” he said.

Is Toronto’s early-game struggle a warning sign for the season?

The absence of Chris Tanev weighed heavily on the Leafs’ defense. The team has now allowed three or more goals in every game Tanev has missed, showing just how significant his presence is on the ice. Even with Nylander scoring twice, he admitted postgame: “We played terrible for two periods. It’s unacceptable. There’s nothing more to say.”

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs controls the puck. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Toronto’s comeback relied heavily on Anthony Stolarz, who made critical saves to keep the game within reach. The contrast between the first 40 minutes and the third period was stark, and the team now faces a challenge in maintaining consistent performance.

The Leafs will look to carry momentum into Wednesday’s matchup against the Utah Mammoth at home. The game will provide a clearer picture of whether Toronto can address early-period lapses and build on their late-game resilience.

