NHL News: Kraken could be open to trading top winger eyed by Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine’s Canadiens

Seattle Kraken are still considering moves for the 2025–26 NHL offseason, while other franchises, such as the Montreal Canadiens, are showing interest in a top winger from the team. In that context, defenseman Lane Hutson and wing Patrik Laine could gain a valuable offensive weapon.

Sometimes, key moments in the days leading up to the preseason redefine a few positions, fueled by rumors or conflicting reports about possible new destinations. The Canadiens are looking for a new face in their offense, and an opportunity could arise.

Hutson is expected to be a central figure for the Canadiens next season, despite facing an extension dilemma after a memorable rookie year in the NHL. It’s unlikely Hutson won’t re-sign with the Montreal franchise, but in the meantime, they could be keeping an eye on the Kraken’s winger to help Laine.

Who is the Kraken winger reportedly close to leaving the franchise?

According to The Hockey News, the offensive player who could be traded by the Kraken is none other than Jared McCann. “Seattle could get a great trade return for McCann,” said NHL insider Adam Proteau. The scenario remains wide open.

Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Crypto.com Arena on April 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Canadiens are among the franchises that have eyed McCann to help reinforce their offensive line, focusing on the Kraken forward as an attractive option who can play both center and wing. This information could revive the old rumors.

see also NHL News: Patrik Laine’s Canadiens reportedly put Lane Hutson in extension dilemma after Calder Trophy season

Are the Kraken open to trading McCann?

The Kraken have reportedly been “open to” trading McCann, as The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported in early July. In February, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that teams were calling the Kraken about the 29-year-old forward.