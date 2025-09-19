Former Sidney Crosby teammate reportedly draws interest from four NHL teams despite Blackhawks PTO

The Chicago Blackhawks have given veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk a shot on a professional tryout contract, but his future may not be decided in Chicago alone. After a strong season last year, multiple teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the former Sidney Crosby teammate as training camps get underway.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Anaheim Ducks are among the clubs monitoring Grzelcyk’s situation should things not materialize with the Blackhawks. The defenseman, who is coming off a 40-point season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, still carries value on the market despite going unsigned throughout the summer.

“Grzelcyk ended up taking a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s familiar with assistant coach Mike Vellucci from the Penguins last season. We’ll see whether that materializes into an NHL contract,” LeBrun wrote. “The Senators, Avalanche, Islanders, and Ducks would be other potential situations to monitor… Whatever happens, Grzelcyk should end up on a one-year, prove-it contract somewhere this season.”

Could the Blackhawks get a steal?

For Chicago, the move makes sense. Their blue line struggled last season en route to a 25-46 record, finishing at the bottom of the Central Division. Bringing in a veteran like Grzelcyk gives them added stability while also giving the 30-year-old a chance to prove himself.

Matt Grzelcyk posted a 40-point season with the Penguins in 2024–25. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If Grzelcyk can replicate the impact he had in Pittsburgh—where his offensive production stood out despite his smaller frame—the Blackhawks may have landed a low-risk, high-reward piece. On the flip side, if he falls short of expectations, those four interested teams could quickly circle back for his services.

A wait-and-see approach

Grzelcyk’s path forward will depend heavily on training camp and preseason performance. While one player alone won’t transform Chicago’s fortunes, his experience and puck-moving ability could provide a boost for a roster looking to climb out of the basement.

As the season approaches, all eyes will be on whether his PTO becomes a permanent role—or if another contender swoops in to add him to their defensive rotation.

