Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon issues warning to the rest of the NHL after Mitch Marner’s first skate with Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off training camp Thursday with their sights firmly set on the Stanley Cup. All eyes were on Mitch Marner, the team’s blockbuster acquisition, who joins the roster after posting career highs last season with 102 points and 75 assists with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas is making it clear: the team is not taking a step back.

Marner brings elite playmaking skills to a roster that already includes Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin, giving Vegas one of the most dynamic lineups in the NHL.

“We haven’t had a stretch in our history where, you know, you’re taking a step back,” GM Kelly McCrimmon said. “That’s not how we feel. We’re going to be pedal to the floorboard.” With Marner and Eichel on the roster, Vegas is sending a clear warning to the rest of the NHL: this team isn’t just built for depth—it’s built to dominate at the top of the standings.

Can Marner and Eichel share the top line?

Both players are known more for setting up goals than finishing them, leaving coach Bruce Cassidy with a tactical question: should they play together on the top line or be split to maximize offensive output? Marner emphasized the need for both players to shoot confidently and capitalize on chances, particularly with Ivan Barbashev in front of the net.

“We’re both going to have to shoot it,” Marner said. “We have to be comfortable in the areas and not be afraid to shoot. Barby’s going to be around the net hunting those pucks, so just try to get it around there.”

Eichel contract still a key priority

Off the ice, locking down Eichel remains a priority. With one season left on his eight-year, $80 million contract, negotiations continue. McCrimmon stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue: “We have tremendous regard for the player and what he’s meant to our organization. We’ll continue to have dialogue.” Eichel himself has indicated his focus remains on preparation and contributing to team success rather than contract details at this time.

As training camp progresses, attention will be on how quickly Marner integrates and how effectively he and Eichel can drive Vegas’ top-line offense. With McCrimmon sending a clear message to rivals, the Golden Knights are leaving no doubt about their championship intentions for the 2025–26 season.

