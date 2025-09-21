NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly setting early trade deadline for Auston Matthews teammate in upcoming season

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will go to any length to finally hoist the Stanley Cup. With the new season on the horizon, that’s especially true when it comes to front-office decisions. On that note, one young talent on the roster could be staring down an early trade deadline in the NHL season.

Lately, nothing seems to come easy for Nicholas Robertson in Toronto. After a long offseason filled with suspense over his re-signing with the Buds, it looks like drama has another chapter saved for the NHL regular season. Reports now suggest the Maple Leafs could be looking to deal him away from Matthews and company sooner rather than later.

“I’d be really surprised if Nick Robertson’s still on the team by November,” insider James Mirtle said during an episode of the Leaf Report Podcast. Robertson is coming off a 22-point (15G, 7A) season in 69 games with the Maple Leafs.

Back to square one

It took a while, but Toronto eventually reached an agreement with Robertson on a one-year, $1.83 million contract. It wasn’t without its fair share of drama, though. The former second-round pick in 2019 had filed for salary arbitration, hoping to gain leverage in negotiations. One way or the other, it worked.

Regardless, it brought Robertson and Toronto back to square one. Robertson will become a restricted free agent after the 2025–26 NHL campaign. That could make it the right time for the Leafs to find a trade partner and avoid going through the same cycle again.

Not clicking

It seems Robertson doesn’t fit into the Maple Leafs’ plans. In a lineup with Matthews as the star atop the Christmas tree, there’s no clear-cut spot for Robertson on a nightly basis. After all, the dispute between the player and the front office largely stemmed from Robertson’s frustration with being shuffled in and out of the lineup.

Needless to say, it’s been a rocky offseason for the Robertson brothers. While Nick faced uncertainty around his future in Toronto, Jason was involved in several trade rumors as he’s yet to sign an extension with the Dallas Stars and set to become an RFA next summer.

However, neither brother has had to change addresses so far. While making it through the summer in the same city was an accomplishment in itself, it’s too early to start popping champagne bottles—much can still change in the weeks ahead as the season gets underway.