NHL News: Ducks GM Pat Verbeek gets candid on Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs target RFA Mason McTavish’s contract standoff

The Anaheim Ducks enter training camp with a cloud hanging over them — the unresolved contract standoff with young center Mason McTavish, a player who has also been closely watched by Auston Matthews‘ Toronto Maple Leafs throughout the offseason. While preseason action is just around the corner, the 22-year-old remains unsigned, and Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek didn’t shy away from addressing the situation.

McTavish is coming off a breakout campaign, recording his first 50-point season with 22 goals and 30 assists in 76 games. Despite Anaheim’s seventh consecutive playoff miss, he was one of the few bright spots, quickly cementing himself as a foundational piece for the franchise’s rebuild. That success, however, has fueled a tense negotiation process between his camp and the Ducks’ front office.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reported on “X” that McTavish is seeking a long-term deal worth between $7–8 million annually, while Anaheim has countered with a five-year proposal at $5.5 million per season. His agent, Pat Morris, continues to work toward bridging the gap, but for now, the stalemate remains unresolved.

What did Pat Verbeek say about the standoff?

Verbeek spoke candidly on Thursday, noting that progress has been made but acknowledging that an agreement is still out of reach. “Talks are ongoing, and we’ve made a lot of progress over the summer, but we’re not there yet. So, until we get there, he won’t be here,” the GM explained, according to the Fourth Period.

Mason McTavish skates for the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The absence is particularly frustrating for Anaheim, given that newly appointed head coach Joel Quenneville is implementing fresh systems and philosophies during camp. “It’s disappointing that he’s not here, obviously. Virtually a whole new coaching staff, and the group’s really excited, like I’ve never seen before,” Verbeek admitted.

He further emphasized the importance of training camp reps. “It’s not easy to join mid-camp or miss the whole camp. Camp is a very, very important part of a player’s preparedness to go into the season,” Verbeek said, making clear that McTavish will face challenges catching up if the impasse continues much longer.

No trade talks, but Maple Leafs keep watching

Despite speculation, Verbeek clarified that the Ducks are not entertaining trade offers or considering an offer sheet scenario. “We’re closing in, I would say, but as I said, we’re not there yet, so both sides have to agree to a deal,” he said, sounding cautiously optimistic about resolving the issue before the regular season.

Still, as long as the situation drags on, other teams — particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have been linked to McTavish throughout the summer — will continue monitoring developments closely. Whether Anaheim can finalize an extension or the saga stretches further into camp will remain one of the more intriguing storylines to follow as the NHL preseason begins.