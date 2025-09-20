NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly come up short in attempt to snatch Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs target

The Edmonton Oilers will go any distance to keep Connor McDavid in town through the 2025-26 NHL season. Apparently, the organization is willing to engage in a bidding dispute with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in the search for a new teammate for Auston Matthews.

While the Maple Leafs hold on to the McDavid dream, the Oilers aren’t paying attention to the buzz around their captain. Or so they tell themselves. At the end of the day, the noise is impossible to cancel out in Edmonton. Regardless, the brass in the Gateway to the North is minding its business. Even if it doesn’t pan out.

That’s the case on the Oilers’ reported attempt to sign unrestricted free agent (UFA) Jack Roslovic. How Roslovic remains unsigned midway through September is one of the biggest mysteries in the NHL offseason. Still, it might be because the player’s camp can’t see eye-to-eye with any organization on a new contract. Apparently, not even the prospect of playing with McDavid could change that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic turned it down,” insider Pierre LeBrun wrote on The Athletic about the UFA’s situation.

Jack Roslovic at Lenovo Center on May 10, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Has the train left?

It seems Roslovic might be having second thoughts about passing on McDavid and the Oilers. LeBrun hints just that as he reports Roslovic switched agents and is now being represented by Justin Duberman.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Amid extension suspense, Connor McDavid issues encouraging message on first glance at Oilers ahead of crucial season

The question remains: is Edmonton still interested in making things work? Once bitten, they very well could become twice shy. Meanwhile, speculation is endless around Roslovic. As reported during the summer and throughout the offseason, the Maple Leafs are considered among the frontrunners to sign him, but months have gone by, and no signature has been inked. As a result, Matthews is still missing a clear cut teammate to join him and Matthew Knies on the first line.

Advertisement

That’ll do for now

Since training camp got underway in The Six, new Leafs forward Matias Maccelli has gotten reps in the top line. However, the former Utah Mammoth talent still needs time to adapt. Dropping him in the first forwards’ group right from the get-go might not be the wisest decision.

SurveyWhere will Roslovic sign? Where will Roslovic sign? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Craig Berube is well aware the situation is far from ideal, but with Max Domi nursing a lower-body injury, the times in Hogtown may require such measure. According to Leafs Latest on X, Domi is set to return to the ice, so Matthews and the Buds might get a better look at how Toronto might look this NHL season.