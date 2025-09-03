Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly working on extension for Auston Matthews’ Stanley Cup-winning teammate

The Toronto Maple Leafs want to secure their key pieces for the long term and could be in a position to finalize a contract extension for a teammate of Auston Matthews who is a Stanley Cup champion.

By Ignacio Cairola

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 2025 NHL season just around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to solidify their roster and ensure stability in the goaltender position. This time, with Auston Matthews firmly established as the team’s cornerstone, the franchise may now be ready to extend the contract of a former Stanley Cup champion from the Florida Panthers.

Matthews is now the primary reference for the Leafs heading into the upcoming season, and his role will be key to the team’s expectations after falling to the Panthers in the 2024-25 NHL playoffs. Experienced players provide added value to a roster that has struggled to make a deep run in the postseason for some time.

With Mitch Marner’s departure, but the extensions of John Tavares and Matthew Knies, the Leafs now want to secure a long-term goaltender and appear willing to negotiate a significant extension with a player who has impressed during training despite his veteran status.

Which goaltender could extend his deal with the Leafs?

The former Stanley Cup champion who could finalize an extension with the Leafs is none other than Anthony Stolarz, as reported by NHL insider David Pagnotta on The Fourth Period. According to Pagnotta, the franchise has already “initiated talks” regarding a new agreement with the 31 year-old goalie.

Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs gets set for play to resume against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1st period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 12, 2024.The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 4-2.

Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

The news of Stolarz’s potential extension comes on the heels of Dennis Hildeby’s own contract extension. The 24-year-old goaltender signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, confirming that general manager Brad Treliving intends to secure long-term stability in net.

NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving breaks silence on Mitch Marner’s safety concerns in Toronto

Stolarz could be a key player

Stolarz has reportedly impressed the Maple Leafs’ management during preparations and is emerging as a key piece in the team’s goaltender rotation. Last season, he played the most games of his career, appearing in 34 contests.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
