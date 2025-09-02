NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs announce three-year extension for key goaltender to bolster depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, are making decisive moves to secure their future in goal. Today, the team announced a three-year contract extension for 24-year-old Dennis Hildeby, signaling confidence in his potential and readiness to contribute at the NHL level.

Hildeby, who spent the 2024-25 season primarily with the Toronto Marlies, impressed with a 16-9-4 record and a 2.55 goals-against average. His performances earned him selection to the AHL All-Star Classic in both 2024 and 2025, underscoring his growing reputation as a reliable netminder.

While his NHL appearances last season were limited to six starts, Hildeby showed glimpses of his skill and athleticism, making the extension a strategic move for a Maple Leafs team looking to build both depth and stability in the crease.

How will Hildeby fit into the Maple Leafs’ goaltending plans?

The two-way nature of the first two years of Hildeby’s extension allows Toronto to continue developing him while maintaining roster flexibility. Hildeby’s size—6’7” and 224 pounds—combined with his technical ability, positions him as a potential long-term starter or key backup.

Hildeby has a 37-21-11 record in 73 career AHL regular season games, a 2.53 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage, highlighting his consistency over multiple seasons. He also gained experience in Calder Cup Playoffs, further preparing him for NHL responsibilities.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, all eyes will be on how Hildeby integrates into the Maple Leafs’ lineup, both in practice and in-game situations. His development could influence not only the team’s short-term goaltending performance but also their long-term strategic roster planning.

