NHL News: With Craig Berube at the helm, Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could face biggest gamble yet

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season with an air of cautious optimism. After parting ways with Brendan Shanahan, the franchise handed considerable authority to Craig Berube and GM Brad Treliving, signaling a shift in how decisions will be made on and off the ice. Fans are eager to see how this newfound control translates into performance, particularly after the departure of Mitch Marner, one of the team’s offensive cornerstones.

For Auston Matthews, the pressure is tangible. As the Leafs’ leading star, Matthews will be relied upon to shoulder the scoring load while helping younger and newly acquired players integrate into the lineup. The addition of Dakota Joshua, alongside forwards Nic Roy and Michael Pezzetta, has created intrigue, but also uncertainty as the team adjusts to a more balanced approach without Marner.

Analysts are divided on Berube’s increased influence. While he helped define a new identity for the Leafs, critics argue that handing a coach greater control after such a significant roster change could backfire if the team falters. Matthews’ leadership and chemistry with the new additions will likely determine whether Toronto’s gamble pays off.

Can Berube’s authority make or break the Maple Leafs this season?

The spotlight is firmly on Berube as he steers a roster in transition. “The Leafs now have a deep group of forwards that play a game Berube prefers,” according to TheHockeyNews’ Adam Proteau. “In 2025-26, time will tell whether the Leafs were right to give the coach a greater say in matters, including their most recent roster restructuring.”

Craig Berube leads Toronto into the 2025–26 season. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Toronto’s goals are clear: defend the Atlantic Division title and push past the second round of the playoffs. Yet, the challenge lies in integrating new pieces and compensating for the absence of a superstar like Marner. Berube’s ability to manage personalities, deploy his lineup effectively, and cultivate on-ice chemistry could define his tenure in Toronto.

As training camp nears, all eyes will be on Auston Matthews and Craig Berube. The opening weeks of the season will likely set the tone for whether Toronto can capitalize on its revamped roster and whether Berube’s gamble of increased authority results in a deep playoff run or renewed scrutiny.

