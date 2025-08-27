NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito meddling in Miami organization after back-to-back Stanley Cups with Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito, and the Florida Panthers can’t help but feel on top of the world. Hoisting the Stanley Cup in back-to-back NHL seasons will do that. Now, the key leaders of the franchise in Sunrise have lent a hand to another organization in the area.

Panthers fans don’t really like when the team’s location is referred as Miami. Still, the organization holds connections with the rest of sport franchises in the region. Now, Tkachuk and Zito are looking out for the Miami Dolphins, hoping to help them right the ship in the NFL.

As reported, the Panthers’ duo visited the Dolphins’ facilities in Miami Gardens and talked directly with general manager Chris Grier, who is gearing up for a crucial 2025 NFL season.

Winning is sharing

“Chris Grier says Panthers GM Bill Zito and star Matthew Tkachuk came and talked to them about keys to winning, players being together, and what it takes to win. And yes, they had the Stanley Cup with them during the visit,” reporter Will Manso stated on his X account.

General Manger Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Needless to say, the Dolphins haven’t come anywhere near the success the Panthers have. While the Cats have lost only one playoff series in the last three years, the Fins haven’t won a postseason game in almost a quarter-century. Miami’s last playoff win was in 2000.

New brass

The NHL‘s action on the ice might seem chaotic and anarchic, yet the Panthers have found peace in it. When Tkachuk and company hit the ice, it truly is poetry in motion. However, the same can’t be said about the organization’s front-office status. It’s been chaotic, to say the least.

After Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bryce Hollweg and Chief Revenue Office (CRO) Shawn Thornton left the organization on the crest of a wave, the Panthers announced their replacements. “Rob Stevenson has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Mark Zarthar has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer,” as stated by @FlaPanthers on X.

It may look like chaos has hit the fan in Sunrise, but if there’s one thing that can never be taken for granted, it’s Florida’s resilience. After all, the Cats always land on their feet, and Tkachuk’s crew is no exception.