NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers confirm special event for Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Matthew Tkachuk’s Panthers

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers now hold a personal grudge for Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers. As the 2025-26 NHL season approaches, the front office in Edmonton decided to host a special event for when the two franchises meet for the first time back in Alberta.

The bad blood between the Oilers and Panthers will be more than enough to sell out Rogers Place on March 19. Still, Edmonton has announced its promotional nights for the 2025-26 NHL campaign, and the Stanley Cup Final rematch will feature another special celebration.

When Tkachuk and the reigning back-to-back champions walk into Rogers Place flaunting their new Stanley Cup rings, McDavid and the Oilers will be hosting ‘Celebrating Pride’ Night. The special occasion is celebrated league-wide throughout the season, supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Season-opener

The Oilers will kickstart the 2025-26 season with a crucial showdown against their most despised opponents in the NHL. On October 8, the Calgary Flames will head north-bound to Edmonton, to take on the Oilers in a hostile environment.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on May 16, 2025.

The second game of the season will also be at home, with the Oilers hosting another nearby rival, the Vancouver Canucks. Immediately afterward, McDavid and company will embark on a week-long road trip along the East Coast. From October 14–21, the Oilers will visit the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators.

It’s a tough opening stretch to a pivotal year in Edmonton. If the Oilers struggle to start the season, they could be engaging in a risky game with low morale and sky-high expectations set on McDavid and company. Still, the NHL campaign is a marathon, not a sprint. By now, Kris Knoblauch and the Oilers should know that by heart.